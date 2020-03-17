Thelma L. Dunham, 89, of New Albany, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home. Thelma was born on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1930 in Albany Township, and was the daughter of the late Elmer H. and Helen (Slocum) Robinson. Thelma married Daniel A. Dunham on March 24, 1951 and shared 47 years of marriage.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, big hats, bright lipstick, being a member of the order of the Eastern Star and telling it like it was.
She is survived by a daughter, Priscilla (Michael) O’Connell of Honeoye Falls, New York; a son, Daniel A. (Eileen) Dunham Jr. of New Albany; a sister, Betty Coates of Vestal; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Thelma is predeceased by her husband Daniel A. Dunham on Feb. 12, 1998, and by a brother, Karl Robinson.
All are welcomed to attend the graveside service on Saturday, July 25, at the Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
