Thelma M. Barnes, 85, of Canton, formerly a long-time resident of Roaring Branch, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro with family by her side. Thelma Marie was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Linden, the last of seven children of the late Charles and Estella (Simmons) Moyer.
Thelma was of the Methodist faith. She was a very gentle, caring person that was known never to be judgmental. Thelma enjoyed traveling especially when it was with family.
She loved to pass the time working on jigsaw puzzles and word puzzles.
Thelma was predeceased by her husband; Arthur Barnes on Oct. 13, 2015, Siblings; Mildred Miller, Grace Barnes, Kenny, Roy, Bernie and Walter Moyer.
Surviving are three children, Carol Edwards of Canton, Kevin (Melody) Barnes of Roaring Branch and Barb (Butch) Wojcik of Covington; 12 grandchildren, Michael Egli Jr, Joseph Meuse III, Melissa Meuse, Gena (Brad) Foster, Sarah (Dane) Gross, Brianne Holmes, Noah and Michael (Brittiany) Wojcik, Kevin (Bobbi) Barnes II, Kyle, John and Tristen Barnes; great grandchildren, Joseph Meuse IV, Ryan and Emily Burns, Logan and Madeline Holmes, Dylan, Alyssa, Blake, McKenna and Marissa Barnes, Teegan Wojcik, Jadyn Pennartz and Bella Foster; a brother-in-law, Stephen Barnes Jr., many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rev. Duane Taylor will officiate a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be sent to Thelma’s Great Granddaughter Madeline who is currently battling Leukemia. Below is a link to her gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-madeline-fight-leukemia?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
