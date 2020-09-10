Thelma M. Cunningham of Spring Hill Road, Laceyville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 92.
Born on the family farm on Spring Hill Road, Laceyville, on May 4, 1928, she was daughter of the late Foster (d. June 23, 1973) and Annis (Hall) Brotzman (d. June 21, 1943). She was a graduate of the Laceyville High School, class of 1946.
On Sept. 13, 1946, she married Donald C. Cunningham and they celebrated 70 years of marriage until his death on Jan. 2, 2017.
She and her husband worked the family farm and had a very large vegetable garden that served the family through the entire year with her canned goods. She was known for her chocolate cake with peanut butter icing at all the family reunions. The immediate family enjoyed her chocolate cake with her special boiled chocolate icing. She was well respected as a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma.
She was an active member of the Braintrim Baptist Church and served as a strong prayer warrior, a Primary Age Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, but was really known for her care in the church nursery where she rocked several generations of children. A niece once remarked that it would be unusual to see Aunt Thelma without a child on her lap.
She is survived by her children, Don and Mary Ann Cunningham of Montrose, Faye and Mike Hammond of Sanford, North Carolina, Dennis and Chanda Cunningham of Laceyville, Joyce and Steve Sherman of New Albany, Kay and Scott Markel of Centereach, New York, and Amy Cunningham of Bloomsburg; nine grandchildren, Lt. Col. Jim and Dr. Carolyn Lacey of Walnut Creek, California, Nate and Crystal Lacey of Sanford, North Carolina, Dr. Courtney Cunningham of Rockville, Maryland, Gary and Kathryn Sherman of Enola, Don Cunningham of Montrose, Lydia and Scott Walrath of Milan, Ethan and Kaitlyn Sherman of Kansas City, Kansas, Dana and Billy Marshall of Mechanicsburg, and Ryan Markel of Centereach, New York.
Surviving are the many great-grandchildren, who loved her as she loved them, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Glenn; a son-in-law, James Lacey; her brothers, Robert and Glenn; and sisters, Neva and Elsie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Lacey St. Cemetery in Laceyville, with Rev. Joseph Kilmer of the Braintrim Baptist Church officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Thelma’s name to the Braintrim Baptist Church, P.O. Box 281, Laceyville, PA 18623.
