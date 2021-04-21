Thelma Marie Shultz, 89, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2021.
Mrs. Shultz was born Nov. 20, 1931, the daughter of Olin J. and Ida P. Veatch in Pontiac, Michigan.
Thelma graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster,PA. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her children very much and the role of being mother to her six children. Some of her interests included quilting, cooking, reading and doing activities with her family and teaching Sunday school to children for over 50 years.
Thelma married Melvin Brubaker Shultz on July 24, 1954 in Pontiac, MI. Mr. Shultz preceded her in death June 25, 2006.
She is survived by her children Sherry Flint (Michael) of Winchester, Barry Shultz (Pamela) of Sandy Ridge, NC, Tim Shultz of Stephens City, VA, Debra Shultz of Stephens City, Betsy Schott (Michael) of Winchester, and James Shultz (Angie) of Lock Haven, PA, fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, two brothers and two sisters.
Her family will receive friends on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery in Strasburg, Pennsylvania with Pastor Steve Rebert, Jr., officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.