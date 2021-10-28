Mrs. Thelma Oliver Mancuso, age 91, formerly of Nicholson, PA, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Providence Place Senior Living Center in Drums, PA.
Thelma was born July 22, 1930, in Johnson City, NY, a daughter of the late Gerald W. & Arvilla Adeline Hunsinger Oliver. In her teen years she moved to the Wyalusing area. In 1948 she graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School.
She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for her husband, Dr. Robert A. Mancuso who was a chiropractor in Nicholson. They were married for 48 years until his passing on July 7, 2019.
Thelma was an avid reader and an amazing cook. She loved going to Rehoboth Beach every year. She also enjoyed her cabin on Fiddle Lake, especially when she had family there with her.
Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda (Charles) Ross, Bloomsburg, PA; Raylene (Gary) Eveland, Laceyville, PA; Debra (Conrad) Matz, Export, PA; Colleen (Jonathan) Davis, Bethlehem, PA; two stepsons,
Robert Mancuso, Tunkhannock, PA; Jeffery Mancuso, Tunkhannock, PA; and sister-in-law, Dorthea Oliver, Johnson City, NY.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister, Fern Pond and her brother, Gerald Oliver Jr., and by a son-in-law: William L. Kintner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Rev. Richard Camp officiating. Interment will follow in the Colley Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Friday morning, October 29, 2021, from 9:30 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to: www.homerfuneralhome.com.
