Theodore J. Brown, 88, of Troy, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ at his home Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 15, 1931, in West Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Julia (Ward) Brown.
Ted was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Troy where he served as deacon. He was also a member of the American Legion in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Theodore proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was an airplane mechanic. He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and later the Troy Area School District. Mr. Brown retired from the school district and subsequently took up pruning for Bohlayer’s orchard in Troy Township.
Ted was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed going for walks, hunting and especially fishing. His other past times include softball, bowling and he was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Reeser Brown; their daughter, Alisa Burlingame and her husband, (Mark) of Canton; sisters, Shirley Johnson of Ulster, Olive Campbell (John) of Athens; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brown of Elmira, New York; a brother, Paul Brown (Katie) of Troy; brothers-in-law, Leon Reeser (Dina) of Palm Harbor, Florida and Larry Reeser (Virginia) of Indianapolis, Indiana; as well as several nieces, nephews, neighbors and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis, John and Ralph Brown.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Troy First Baptist Church, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16947. A memorial service to honor Theodore’s life will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family suggest you consider a memorial donation in Mr. Brown’s name to the Troy First Baptist Church, 579 Canton Street, Troy.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility is assisting the family with final arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
