Theodore P. “Ted” Christini, age 76, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pennsylvania, after a brief illness.
Ted was born Aug. 16, 1943 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a son of James V. and Mary L. Hubiak Christini of Mildred, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Turnpike High School in Mildred, a member of the class of 1961. He received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in Metallurgy from Penn State University
He married Kathleen R. Touschner, of Sugar Hill, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 30, 1967. They celebrated 51 years of marriage. Katie predeceased him on March 12, 2019.
After college, Ted began working for EI DuPont in Delaware, and then at the Towanda plant, which later became DuPont Sterling, where he was a research scientist. He retired after 31 years of service. Ted was elected to the Sullivan County School Board in the early 1980s.
Ted was an avid Penn State football and wrestling fan. He and his brothers Jim, and Roy, attended many national wrestling championships to support Penn State. He coached his Little League team the Red Caps.
In retirement Ted was a very active golfer at the Eagles Mere Country Club where he was a board member, and chairman of the buildings and grounds committee. He was in charge of the clubhouse expansion, where he used his research skills to provide a written contractor’s report almost every day of the project. For the past 15 years he looked forward to his Friday night pitch game.
Ted was an active member of St. Basil’s Church of Dushore. He was a member of St. John Neumann Council, Knights of Columbus and would help with their breakfasts and dinners. He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and brother, and will be missed by his many friends in the community. He especially loved to operate his farm, landscaping, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and his best friend rescue pup, Sammy.
Surviving family are son and daughter-in-law, Tony Christini and Katy Ryan of Morgantown, West Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Tara Christini and William Weychert of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Joyce Christini of State College, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Lucille Christini of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Jane Johndrow, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; aunt, Irene Gattuso of Alexandria, Virginia; uncle, John Hubiak of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Justin and Elena Weychert, Vincent Christini Ryan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, James N. Christini of Towanda, Pennsylvania, and a brother-in-law, Francis R. Johndrow of Roanoke, Virginia.
A private graveside service was held at St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding.
A celebration of his life will be held in the summer and will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Basil’s Storm Damage Fund, P.O. Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
Arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.