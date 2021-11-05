Theodore Robert Kovalik Jr., 83, of Asylum Township, PA formerly of Springfield, Delaware County, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Theodore was born in New London, CT on November 22, 1937, the son of Theodore Robert Kovalik Sr. and Elsie Fish Kovalik. He was a graduate of New London High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy.
Theodore was employed by Container Research Corporation in Glen Riddle, PA for over 40 years.
He was a member of Asylum VFW Post No. 6072 where he made many good friends.
Theodore enjoyed hunting, working outside, caring for his property, and studying history. He was a fan of John Wayne, the New England Patriots Football Team and the Boston Red Sox Baseball Team.
Theodore’s family includes his son, Christopher J. Kovalik of Asylum Township, daughter, Jennifer Lynn Pastalone of Media, PA, grandchildren, Lauren, Ashley, and Anthony “AJ”,
sister, Valarie Swift of New London, CT, nephews, William, Timothy, Stephen and Scott.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will be in the French Asylum Cemetery, Asylum Township, PA with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 according full military honors. Memorial contributions may be directed to Asylum VFW Post No. 6072, 575 VFW Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Theodore Robert Kovalik Jr’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
