Theodore (Ted) G. Schmelzle left this earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 16, 2020 in his home in Ogdensburg, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family.
Ted was the only child of the late Maynard and Helen (Williams) Schmelzle. He lived in Ogdensburg for most of his life, save two years in Louisiana, when he served his country as a drill sergeant for the U.S. Army. He graduated from Canton High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart Norma Jean on Christmas Eve of 1955, and they were married nearly 65 years.
Ted loved his family, his church and his farm. His time with Norma, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren brought him so much joy. His sense of humor and love for each one never left him. As he grew older, he enjoyed sitting on the front porch of his home and sharing stories of his early years growing up in Ogdensburg and his time in the service.
He was a life-long member of the Ogdensburg Church of Christ and served as an elder of the church. He was always ready to serve on a committee and sang hymns with his beautiful baritone voice. He loved his Lord, and his deep faith was part of his life as a farmer.
Ted loved his time on his farm. He developed a prized herd of Holstein cattle and served on various dairy associations, including Sire Power, DHIA and the Holstein Association. He was an early conservationist as he recognized the importance of crop rotation and allowing the land to rest. He also sold seed corn for 20 years to farmers in the area. Because of his strong faith in his Lord, he was rarely rattled by the weather, as he knew that God was with him.
Ted enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Ogdensburg Gun Club for many years and often took his grandchildren hunting. His love of fishing took him to Canada many times with family and friends and you could always count on him agreeing to a game of Euchre.
Besides his parents, Ted was predeceased by great-grandson, Evan Andrew Pepper; sister-in-law, Audrey Johnson, and her husband, Noel Johnson; and brother-in-law, Larue Fitzwater.
Ted is survived by his wife, Norma Jean; daughters, Brenda (Tom) Pepper, Barbara (Jon) Buxton of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Pepper, Taylor (Lacy) Pepper, Andy (Shawna) Pepper, Jonathan (Kristen) Pepper, Leah (Addison) Martin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Josiah Buxton of Chantilly Virginia, and Jesse Buxton of Wellsville, New York; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Alyssa, Grant, Barrett, Addilyn, Jake, Grayson, Abraham, Leland, Emilia, Elsie, Lyla, Jace and Lance Pepper. Although an only child, the Fitzwater family accepted him as one of their own and he leaves behind brothers and sisters and their families.
A private funeral service was conducted at the Ogdensburg Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 with Pastor Josh Kelly and Rev. Jon Buxton presiding. Burial will be held in the Ogdensburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA. Please share memories and condolences with Ted’s family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
