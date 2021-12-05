Theresa Ann Nybeck, 57, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away, Thursday, December 2, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital, following a courageous battle with the Covid virus. Born in Blossburg on October 4, 1964, the only daughter of Joseph J. and Mary M. (Gaylord) Nybeck of Canton.
Theresa attended Canton area Schools and graduated with the class of 1982. Most recently, Theresa was employed by the Dollar General Store as a manager. She traveled throughout the area working at several locations until failing health would no longer permit her to continue. Theresa was a very creative individual that enjoyed crafting, coloring and will be remembered for her thriftiness. She truly loved camping and nothing was better than the Nybeck’s family campsite near Fallbrook. Sometimes a little feisty, Theresa’s smile and kind ways would always make up for any faults she may of had. Most important was her family, especially times spent with her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters; Amber Zurn of Waverly, NY, Pamela Zurn of Horseheads, NY, Nicole (Tim) Shafer of Rome, grandchildren; Bryden, Layne and Laila, brothers; Michael (Juanita) Nybeck, James (Anne) Nybeck all of Canton, Tim (Stacey) Nybeck of New Albany, close friend, Sue baker of Canton, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends as well as her feline companion, Baby Girl.
Theresa was predeceased by her paternal grandparents; Albert and Alice Nybeck, maternal grandparents; Henry and Irene Gaylord, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and Friends may call 12 noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton. A service to celebrate Theresa’s life will follow at 2 p.m. with Deacon Bill Graham officiating. Burial will be private. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Theresa’s name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Those who wish may express their memories and condolences to the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
