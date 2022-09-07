Theresa H. Brennan, 94, of North Towanda, PA passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Theresa was born at home in Wyalusing, PA on May 4th, 1928, the daughter of John H. Howard Sr. and Harriet Taylor Howard. She grew up in Wyalusing and was a graduate of Camptown High School with the class of 1946. Theresa attended Saint Lawrence University and upon graduation received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1950. She later married Ambrose E. Brennan Jr. in 1956. In early years, Theresa was employed by the Personnel Department of Sylvania Electric in Towanda, and later taught in the Wyalusing and Northeast Bradford High Schools for several years. She was formerly employed by Howard Kerr Real Estate in Towanda and served as a case worker for many years with the Bradford County Board of Assistance in Towanda until retirement. Theresa enjoyed following local high school sports and televised sports events. In her youth, Theresa played girls softball with several area teams. Theresa enjoyed doing acts of kindness for others and served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed playing piano, flower gardening, researching genealogy, working crossword puzzles, and especially loved Blue Birds, Cardinals, and red roses.
Her family includes her devoted husband of 65 years, Ambrose E. Brennan Jr., children, Dolores (Al) Cairl of Wyalusing, Ambrose E. Brennan III (Susanne) of Shippensburg, PA, Theresa Jean (Jeff) Gerlach of Fishkill, NY, grandchildren, Amber (Scott) Rhinehart, Eric (Erin) Brennan, Brennan (Victoria) Gerlach, and Madeline Gerlach and fiancé Nelson Mejia, 5 great grandchildren, her sister, Lucy H. Lockwood of Texas, brothers, William Howard of Auburn, NY, Charles Howard of Wyalusing, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her brothers, John H. Howard Jr. on April 30, 2022 and James T. Howard on May 2, 2022.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Wyalusing, PA with her son, Pastor Ambrose E. Brennan III, officiating. The family requests that those attending the service please wear facial masks. There are no calling hours.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Homet Cemetery Association, 267 Hillcrest Drive, Towanda, PA 18848, Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, 106 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848 or to samaritanspurse.org,
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
