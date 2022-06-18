It is with much saddness that the family of well-known Troy resident, Theresa Hubler, announces her passing on June 14, 2022, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Theresa was born on October 2, 1932, in Primrose, PA, the daughter of Frank Siminitus and Anna Veronick Siminitus. One of those rare people who excel in both math and English, she graduated second in her class (Salutatorian). Her love of learning lasted for her entire life, and she always encouraged her children to achieve academically.
Working as a clerk at Fort Indiantown Gap, Theresa met and married Lewis H. Hubler in 1953. Together they enjoyed collecting antiques, taking long walks and drives, and watching Pittsburgh Steelers’ games. Eventually settling in Troy, PA, in 1968, where Lewis was Superintendent of Troy Area Schools, the couple raised four children and delighted in restoring their Victorian home.
When her youngest children were in high school, she began working for St. John’s and St. Michael’s Catholic Churches in Troy and Canton, PA, as a secretary. She also contributed her considerable talents to decorating the churches at Christmas and Easter and was a proud member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed organizing church events and working with her fellow parishioners and friends on various church fundraisers.
A wonderful cook, who especially loved making traditional Ukrainian foods, Theresa opened her home to her children’s friends, encouraging them to join the family for meals and to feel welcome--no matter what time of the day or night. She was warm-hearted, witty, and generous, often giving those in need of shelter a place to stay. No one who visited Theresa Hubler left hungry or feeling alone! She loved animals, watching detective shows, and talking and laughing with her daughters and son. She always had time for those in need of advice or a hug, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Her family will feel her loss forever.
“Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.”
She is survived by her children Louise Johns (Keith Johns), Carla Danovsky (Randy Weiss), Coleen Hubler, and Chris Hubler (Dawn Allen); grandchild, Lori Hubler; great-grandchildren, Kaiya Danovsky, McKenna Hubler, and Calum Hubler; honorary grandchildren, Betty Zhu, and Kuangzheng Zhu, as well as close family friends, including Frank Clark, Carrie Douglass, and Cory Lydon.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Lewis Hubler, and grandchildren, Lori Johns, John Danovsky and Baby Girl Johns.
The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St, Canton, PA, and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 106 N. Washington St, Canton, Pa. Burial will be on July 1, 2022, at Fort Indiantown Gap. The family gently requests that attendees mask for safety because of family health issues.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Nepomucene Church in Troy, PA, or St. Michael Church in Canton, PA. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.