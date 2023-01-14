Theresa Louise Tubach Sparrow, age 73, of Towanda, PA passed away at her home on January 1st, 2023, after a battle with ALS. She was attended by her husband (Clark), daughter (Devon), and faithful dog, Huck.
Theresa was born in Newport News, VA on October 1st, 1949, to Anna Maria Zettlemoyer, née Mancini of Rome, Italy and William Raymond Tubach of Colley, PA. Theresa spent her early life on the Tubach family farm in Colley before relocating to Dushore, and then Towanda, where she graduated from St. Agnes High School.
Theresa met her husband, Clark Joseph Sparrow, on a blind date at the Charity Ball. They were married on August 14th, 1971 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Towanda. After a brief residence in Philadelphia, the two moved back to Towanda, where they had two children, Clark Joshua, and Devon Raechel.
Theresa had a deep, abiding, and lifelong love of music and children. She graduated from Marywood University in Scranton, PA. She enjoyed an active career teaching music, chorus, band, and special education in the Towanda and Athens school districts, and also worked as a substitute teacher after retiring. Theresa was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators, and often volunteered as a chaperone for various scholastic musical events and competitions in the area. As a devoted member of the Saints Peter & Paul Church for over 50 years, she served as a lector, cantor, pianist, and children’s choir director.
Theresa approached the roles of wife, mother and grandmother with infinite patience and love. She adored children and always put the needs and desires of others before her own. She passed peacefully in her sleep on New Year’s Day, after holding on through the holidays to see her family together one last time. Surviving are, her husband, Clark Joseph Sparrow at home, daughter, Devon Rachel Sparrow of Seattle, WA, son, Clark Joshua (Courtney) Sparrow of Watkinsville, GA, granddaughters, Arabelle Martha Lowe of Watkinsville, GA, Josephine Emery Lowe of Watkinsville, GA, Cora James Lowe of Watkinsville, GA, siblings, Anna Maria “Chris” Glenn, Raymond Tubach, Kirsten Taylor, and Kurt Zettlemoyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Towanda, PA with the Rev. Edward Michelini as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association at www.donate.als.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.