Theresa Louise Tubach Sparrow, 73, of 442 Hillcrest Drive, Towanda, PA passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at her home following declining health. Service arrangements when complete will be announced by the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
