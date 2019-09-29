Theron Michael Keltz, 42, of Troy, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his family. Theron was born on March 2, 1977 in Troy, son of the late Lynn and Janet (Kenyon) Keltz. Theron enjoyed motorcycles and four wheelers and working on them. He was also a memory maker. He loved taking his family on trips to the beach or to Disney World or Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Theron had a passion for music and attended concerts with when he could. More than anything Theron wanted to spend time with the loves of his life, his wife and children.
Theron is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children, Lynette Keltz, Draden Keltz, and Kalynn Keltz; his brother, Lynn Keltz Jr. of the U.A.E.; his mother-in-law, Patty Smith; his brothers-in-law, Gene and Brian Williams; and his cousins, Ruth and Daleasa. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date and will be posted on Jen’s Facebook page. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Theron’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814. Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
