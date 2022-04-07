Rev. Thomas A. Geiger Sr. of Towanda, Pa. peacefully went home to meet his Lord and Savior on April 5th, 2022. He was born on January 1st, 1929, in Jeannette, Pa. Rev. Geiger was the son of E. Clair and Florence Geiger. After graduating from high school in 1947, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country for 3 years. Following his military service, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad for one year. He then enrolled in Eastern Bible Institute (University of Valley Forge) where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies and met his beautiful wife, Pauline. The young couple moved to Huntingdon, PA for Rev. Geiger to serve in the Huntingdon Assembly of God Church as a Youth Pastor for the next two years. Rev. Geiger then started a pioneer church for the Assembly of God ministry in Waddle, Pa. while his family began to grow.
In 1960, Rev. Geiger and his family relocated to Towanda, PA to become the pastor of Towanda Assembly of God Church for nearly 62 years. He was a humble servant of the Lord who took every opportunity to touch the lives of others. Rev. Geiger was often seen shoveling his neighbors’ sidewalks, mowing his family’s lawns, delivering cookies to the local community, and offering a helping hand to anyone in need. He was passionate about his love for God, his family, his deer hunting in Laddsburg, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He thoroughly enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting, social, and academic events.
Rev. Geiger is survived by 4 of his children who loved him so much, Miriam Geiger of Towanda, Pa., Thomas Geiger. Jr. (Cindy) of Rome, Pa., Rev. Timothy Geiger of Towanda, Pa., and Melinda Geiger of Towanda, Pa., his son-in-law, Joe Haggerty of Towanda; his five grandchildren, Elizabeth Geiger, Luke Geiger (Beth), Meredith Meister (Evan), Melinda Bruno (Jarrod), and Evan Haggerty; his three great-grandchildren, Laila, Michelle, and Odin Meister; and his brothers Howard and Rodney. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 61 1/2 years Pauline, his daughter, Michele Haggerty, his beautiful baby girl, Ruth Ann Geiger, and his sisters Miriam Painter and Nancy Zatezalo.
A public viewing will be held at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA on Thursday, April 7th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A private funeral will take place in Towanda at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Towanda Area Education Foundation, directed to the Michele Geiger Haggerty Scholarship Fund. Alternatively, donations can be sent to the Towanda Area Christian Outreach (TACO) at 1876 Golden Mile Road PO Box 463 Wysox, PA 18854. Funeral arrangements are under the entrusted care of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Service and owner, Jim Bowen, a true friend. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
