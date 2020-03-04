Thomas A. Lawton, age 67, of New Albany, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020.
Thomas was born on Dec. 5, 1952 in Philadelphia. He was the son of the late Thelma Dreibelbis Lawton and Vernon Lawton of Philadelphia. Thomas was raised in Philadelphia in the area of Germantown. He then moved to Wilmot Township, where he attended Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School and graduated in 1971.
After graduation Tom returned to Philadelphia where he worked at ADP in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, for 27 years and retired in 2000. Tom enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He liked to socialize and be outdoors. He owned a vast collection of die-cast cars and Michael Jordan memorabilia. Tom’s cherished memories involved watching his grandchildren grow up.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years Ruth Carolyn Lawton (nee Filer) and together they raised three children, Carolyn (John) Harkins of New Albany, Brian Lawton of Coal Township, and Jeanette (Adam) Dietz of Sugar Run. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Heather Williams and Nichole Harkins of Delaware, John Harkins of California, Charles Burke stationed on the USS San Antonio in Virginia, John Burke of New Jersey, Brianna Harkins, Destiny Harkins, Robert Harkins, and Samantha Harkins of New Albany, Ethan Lawton, Kelli Lawton, Alexa Lawton of Coal Township, Connor Dietz of Lock Haven, Autumn Dietz of Levittown, and Austin Dietz of Sugar Run; as well as his brothers, Vernon (June) Lawton of Nesquehoning, Robert Lawton of Philadelphia, and sister, Thelma Lawton of Philadelphia; along with nieces and nephews and special friends. Beside his parents Tom was preceded in death by his sisters, Rita Lawton (1967), Helen Lawton (2019); and brother, Frances Lawton (2019); as well as his in-laws, Jacqueline Filer (1992) and Frank Filer (2009).
Funeral services for Thomas will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, with Reverend Dr. Barry Ballard of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memories can be made to Bradford County Relay For Life, PS Bank c/o Kelly White, P.O. Box 217, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
