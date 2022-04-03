Thomas A. Williams 89, of Towanda, PA passed away Monday evening, March 28, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Center in Easton, PA following declining health. Thomas was born in New Cumberland, WV on October 24, 1932, the son of Eli Williams and Rosella Fiedler Williams. He was a graduate of Beaver High School, Beaver, PA with the Class of 1950 and continued his education at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA, graduating in 1956. In early years, Thomas was employed as an industrial engineer with Rubbermaid Products in Wooster, OH and was subsequently employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda, PA for several years. Thomas later started his own business, Williams Fire Log Company in Ulster, PA which he operated until 2017. Thomas was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda, the Topic Club in Towanda, and the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. He enjoyed spending time and having breakfast with his friends.
Thomas is survived by his daughter and devoted caregiver, Colleen Markle of Easton, PA, son, Todd Williams of Sayre, PA, grandsons, Jacob and Eric Markle of Easton, PA, sister, Barbara Kosto of Towanda formerly of Columbus, OH, nephew, Steven Kosto of Boston, MA and brother-in-law, Kenneth Hanne of Rochester, PA. In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Jean Hanne Williams on December 17, 2020, and his brother-in-law, Robert Hanne. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
