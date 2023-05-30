Thomas Allen Middlecamp, 64, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday evening, May 24, 2023, at Athens Health Care Center, Athens, PA. Thomas was born in Somerville, NJ on April 21, 1959, the son of Delores Smith Middlecamp and the late Thomas Middlecamp. Thomas grew up in Somerville and Phillipsburg, NJ. He was employed by Walmart in East Ridge, TN for many years.
Thomas enjoyed walking and listening to music. He is survived by his mother, Delores Middlecamp of Athens, sister, Sheila (Wally) McNeal of Towanda, brother, Steven (Christine) Middlecamp of South Waverly, nephews, Richard (Dana), Chris, and Adam, nieces, Jennifer, and Keirsten, Special Family in East Ridge, TN, and his canine companion, Lucy.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Summit Hill Cemetery, Summit Hill, PA
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701 in memory of Thomas Allen Middlecamp. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
