Thomas C. Matthews, 71, of Canton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Thomas Cleon was born March 13, 1952, in Union Township, a son of the late Cleon and Vivien (McNett) Matthews.
On April 20, 1985, Tom married the former Sandra Gordy in Brigantine, New Jersey. Together they shared nearly 38 years of marriage and raised four children. Tom was employed with the fire department in Brigantine, NJ. While working there his dedication and hard work earned him the position of Fire Captain. Throughout his distinguished career, Tom served as the Company’s Fire Inspector and Arson Investigator. On June 30, 2003, he retired from the Department and moved to Oregon. In 2009, Tom and Sandy returned to his hometown near Canton and acquired the house he was born, raised and passed away in.
Tom was a true outdoorsman. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing, hunting and trapping and was a life time member of the NRA. Most important to Tom was his family, especially his beloved granddaughters.
Surviving Tom is his wife, Sandra Matthews, children; Ashleigh Matthews (Daniel Ford), Thomas Matthews, Whitney Matthews (Dylan Pepper) and Travis Matthews, very special granddaughters, Isabella Opdyke and Avery Collins Ford, Siblings, Larry (Yoeum) Matthews of Coquille, Oregon, Elaine Ritchie of Absecon, New Jersey and Maxine Tarbox of Cogan Station as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by a sister-in-law; Wanda Matthews.
The family invites friends to call from 11 to 1 P.M. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Burial will be private and held at the family’s convenience.
Memories of Tom and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
