Thomas C. Pepper, 86, beloved husband of the late Janet (Morgan) Pepper, well-known resident of LeRoy, PA, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, December 15, 2022, at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, PA.
Family invites friends to call 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton.
A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Pepper’s life will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Tom will be laid to rest beside his wife in the LeRoy Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please consider a memorial donation in Thomas C. Pepper’s name to the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church. Canton, PA.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be in tomorrow’s edition.
Share memories and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.