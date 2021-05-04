Thomas C. “Tom” Lewis, 68, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania.
Tom was born in Towanda on June 27, 1952, the son of Cedric Austin Lewis and Doris Jean Baker Lewis. He was a graduate of Towanda High School. Tom was formerly employed by Osram-Sylvania in Towanda and served as an assistant manager at the former Kmart Store in Wysox, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are his son, Christopher Lewis; stepchildren, Jennifer Woodbeck, Richard Woodbeck and wife Dana; several grandchildren; sister, Margaret Lewis-Bennett; and nieces, Freda Marie Bennett, Shelley Middendorf and husband Scott.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.