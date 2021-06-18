Thomas Dean Robinson ‘Tom,’ 80, of Dade City, FL, formerly of Waynesboro, VA and Rome, PA, passed away peacefully June 10 after an extended hospital stay, family was by his side.
Tom was born in Towanda PA, July 19, 1940, to Earl and Neva Robinson. He was a graduate of Towanda High School Class of 1958. Tom was a US Navy veteran serving from 1958 to1961. After his service, Tom returned to the Towanda area where he worked for GTE Sylvania as a traffic manager, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed a variety of vocations including dairy farming, real estate, and driving tractor trailers.
After his retirement, Tom relocated to Virginia to be closer to his children. Tom loved to travel and spent his winters with his southern family at the Southfork retirement community in Dade City FL. He eventually moved to Southfork to live full time in 2018. He was always an active member of the community, from being Chief of the Rome Vigilante Fire company and working the grill during their annual Roman Holidays, to helping in the concession stand at his Grandson’s football games, to organizing a weekly breakfast for the members of the Southfork community, Tom was always participating in fund raising activities and community functions.
Tom was a loving Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy, and a Great Granddaughter, Emma. He is survived by his wife Jean of Waynesboro, VA and his children, Stacey of Apex NC, Chris of Waynesboro VA, and Michele (Timothy) Madril of Bedford VA, 12 Grandchildren, and 17 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at Burch-Messier Chapel in Bedford, VA on June 26 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.