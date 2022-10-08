Thomas E. Page, 84, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday October 6, 2022 at his home with his loving wife Joan by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Daily Review. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoms Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
