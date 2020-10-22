Thomas Francis Bailey, 83, of 2297 Bridge St. Hill Road, Towanda, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his home following declining health. Thomas was born May 15, 1937 in Herrick Township, the son of Thomas Francis Bailey Sr. and Ellen Tuttle Bailey. Thomas attended Towanda High School and subsequently served honorably with the U.S. Army from July 7, 1955 to June 3, 1958. Following completion of his military service, Thomas became employed by the Food Service Department at Sylvania Electric in Towanda where he retired following over 50 years of service. Thomas enjoyed the outdoors especially working in his vegetable and flower gardens. Surviving are his sisters, Hazel (Ronald) Hunt of Towanda Township, Virginia Lane of Towanda, Nina Ruger of Sayre; half-sisters, Mary Allen and Frances Taylor; half-brother, Paul Hurley; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Arbella Carlin; half-brother, Bob Hurley and half-sisters, Florence Miller and Catherine Hurley. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
