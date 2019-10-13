Thomas G. (Spanky) VanSciver of Burlington passed away at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Mt. Holly on Friday at the age of 76. Born in Beverly, Tom was a Mason for over 51 years with the Beverly-Riverside Lodge. He worked for Bookbinder’s and then PSE&G, where he retired after 38 years of service. A faithful family man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his home in the Rome, Pennsylvania, mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Donna (Nee: Napier); a brother, Richard; a sister, Rose Marie Roser; step-son, Shawn (Riah) O’Neil; sons, Craig and Aaron VanSciver; daughter, Michelle Thomas; grandchildren, Amanda Thomas, Julianna, AJ VanSciver; special nephew, Bobby Napier; sisters-in-law, Pat Pinto, Kim Napier, Jenny Napier; brother-in-law, Ryan Napier and his extended family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Masonic Village Chapel at 902 Jacksonville Road at Oxmead Road, Burlington. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with Masonic and funeral services to follow. Entombment will follow services at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Mausoleum, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Living Faith Chapel, 1604 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 or to the Burlington Co. Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton, NJ 08060. Arrangements are under the direction of Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com, #lifecelebrationbypage.
