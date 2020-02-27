Thomas Harold Bumby, age 77, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away surrounded by his loving family Feb. 17, 2020, at the Allied Services Health Systems, Scranton.
Thomas was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of the late Harold Martin Bumby and Marie Meckel Bumby. He attended Bernardsville High School where he graduated in 1960.
Thomas was a grocer at Ritter Foods in Newark, New Jersey, and Shoprite, where he worked until retirement, in Stirling, New Jersey.
He was a member of Elks and also belonged to the Jaycees. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Anna “Christina” Hoyas; his children, Heather Rosencrance (Matt) of Wyalusing, Rae Carol Thomas (Donald) of Illinois, Tom Bumby of New Jersey, and Claudia Hoyas of New Jersey; his grandchildren, Matthew Rosencrance, Angela Soothill Rosencrance, Kimberly Rosencrance, Cole Rosencrance, Joey Rosencrance, and Donny Thomas; great-grandchildren, Cheyann Thomas and Chloe Thomas. He is also survived by his siblings and spouses, Dan Bumby (Gay) of Florida, Donna Soranno (Ron) of New Jersey, and Harold Bumby (Sara) of North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews, and very special friend, Sandi Schmidt.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on March 8, 2020 at the Calvary Chapel in Wyalusing. A celebration of life will also be held at the Meyersville Grange in Meyersville, New Jersey, at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
