Thomas Jerry Forbes went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 1, 2020.
Jerry was born to Roscoe William Forbes and Mildred Moffitt Forbes on Sept. 15, 1947, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1966 and Williamsport Area Community College in 1968, with a degree in mechanical drafting. He married Teresa J. Ellis, his wife of 52 years and his best friend, in 1967 and together they raised five children.
Jerry was steadfastly optimistic and never met a stranger. He was compassionate, generous, and faithful in prayer – and was a member of the Independent Baptist Church of Towanda.
A true jack-of-all-trades, he was always curious and never stopped learning. He served with the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) during the Vietnam War era. After working at DuPont for 19 years, he retired to start his own company, Frontier Industrial Technology, designing and manufacturing custom industrial coating equipment for companies around the world. He ran Frontier for 27 years, during which time he was awarded three patents.
He was passionate about hunting, fishing, long-range shooting, and building custom rifles, and he won many awards for his shooting.
But his deepest joy was found in his wife, his five children, and his five grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Teresa J. Forbes; his children, Stacey Rene Forbes, Samuel Thomas Forbes, Benjamin William Forbes and wife, Shawna, and Amber Serenity Forbes; grandchildren, Megan, Samantha, Jacob, Timothy, and Elizabeth Forbes; his siblings, William James Forbes, Carol Margaret Druck, and Deborah Ann Forbes and several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Kiersten Lena Forbes.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor Michael Shanks and Pastor Lloyd Vaughn of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda officiating, Organist for the service was Joan Cooley. Interment was in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox. Pallbearers were George Ellis, Hudson Ellis, Kirby Ellis, Samuel Forbes, Benjamin Forbes and Steven Hamann. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Thomas Jerry Forbes. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.