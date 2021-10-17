John 3:16
Tom passed away on Thursday 14th of October leaving behind his sister and brother-in-law Billie Jean and Donald Postlethwait, brothers and sisters-in-law Dan and Cynthia Ashby and Jamie and Sara Ashby, also true friends George and Connie Taylor. He also leaves behind a son Arran Ashby and three generations of nephews and nieces.
Tom was preceded in death by his son Danny and his parents William and Helen Nora Ashby.
When Tom was younger, he loved fly fishing and hunting with his beagles.
Funeral services will be private for the family at the Grace Baptist Church, East Smithfield, PA. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
