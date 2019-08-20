Thomas John “Tom” Elliott of 6225 Lake Road Towanda, Pennsylvania, Rome Township, passed away at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Tom was born July 14, 1938, to Charles W. and Katherine Hayden Elliott in the Town of Islip, Long Island, New York. Tom graduated from Saint Ann’s Elementary (Catholic School) in 1952 and then graduated from Bayshore High School in 1956. He was the first Altar Boy for Bishop McGann. Tom enjoyed football and wrestling in high school. Tom’s father was a New York City fireman and took Tom and his brother Charlie to see baseball games at the Polo Grounds. Tom always enjoyed the Old McDonald farm atmosphere home life that his father and mother provided. The family raised their own pigs, cows and goats and would do their own butchering. Tom loved everything about being a farmer. At a very young age Tom and his brother Charlie sold milk and eggs and plowed gardens in Brentwood. Tom and Charlie always had a great business relationship. They started Elliott Brothers Trucking and Excavating. Charlie and his wife Mary moved to Bradford County, Pennsylvania, to farm in 1960. Tom loved helping Charlie during the winter months when construction was slow.
Tom entered the U.S. Army on Nov. 8,1961. Tom served in Germany in Army Intelligence during the Berlin Crisis and in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1963. After returning home from the military, he worked with his high school friend Lloyd Stetler in construction in Brentwood. For Tom, the population on Long Island had grown dramatically through the 1960s. With the influx of new people and changing of the mindset of people, he longed for a farming area like Brentwood used to be. In February 1971, the Hilda Fowler farm became available that was close to his brother Charlie, so he bought it. Tom built a new one-story barn to milk 40 cows which he did with the assistance of his wife Diane, for many years. Tom and Diane were married on Nov. 25, 1972, at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Towanda by Father Patrick Heffron. They raised two daughters, Patricia and Kelly. Tom was very proud of his daughters. They were excellent farmers and graduated from college.
Tom will be remembered for his community activities. He served on the Farm Service Agency County Committee for 13 years, being chairman for 11 of those years. He was a board member and associate director of the Bradford Conservation District, a director of Claverack Rural Electric for 19 years and board chairman for nine years, a member and director of the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company where he was active in fundraising to rebuild the fire company after it burned to the ground in February 2001. Tom was also very active in military organizations. He served as Commander of Towanda American Legion Post 42 for three years, the Legion funeral honor guard, Chaplain of VFW District 14, correspondent of Voiture 549 of the 40 & 8. He served many years on the Bradford County Veteran’s Appreciation Committee, where he served as chairman. Tom was also active in the Republican party and was pleased to host the annual picnic for Rep. Tina Pickett on the farm since 2001. He was always proud to see our local State Representative Tina Pickett driving his restored IH Cub tractor in parades. Tom was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church of Towanda, Odd Fellows, and Knights of Columbus. Tom was active in veteran’s activities, such as the Bradford County Appreciation picnic, Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs and VFW and AMVETS. Tom also enjoyed farm auctions and finding a treasure to restore and was really good when finished. He was a member of the Twin-Tier Tractor/Machinery Club of Bradford County.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Patricia Mary, and her husband Mark, Kelly Ann and her husband Craig of Towanda; and cousins and friends on Long Island. They have two grandsons, Daniel and William; and three great-grandchildren Kaylee and Connor and Jake. There are a lot of people Tom enjoyed in the farm community.
Tom was predeceased by his father, Charles W. Elliott May 11, 1952; his mother, Katherine H. Elliott on Nov. 25, 1977; brother, Charlie on Sept. 13, 1996; and sister-in-law, Mary Elliott on Oct. 15, 1993.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed in Tom’s memory to the Wysox or Rome Fire Companies, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, Shiner’s Children’s Hospital, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, VFW Post No. 6824 Auxiliary, or to a charity of one’s choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
