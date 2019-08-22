Thomas Joseph Karaban, age 66, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at his home.
Tom was born April 13, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late John T. and Angelina Castiglia Karaban. He graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1971.
He began working for the Pennsylvania Department of Highways on Dec. 13, 1973, and retired to take care of his mother, Angelina, on Jan. 13, 2006, after 33 years of service. Tom was a very active member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore. He was a member of Knights of Columbus St. John Neumann Council No. 12406 and a Sir Knight 4th Degree member of St. John Neumann Assembly No. 979. He was also a member of the Dushore Fire Company No. 1 and a member of Nelson Armes American Legion Post No. 601, Sonestown, Pennsylvania. He was a Eucharistic Minister and took communion to the home bound and in nursing homes. An integral part of the community, Tom was known for his warm heart, quick wit and generous soul! There was nothing he couldn’t fix or invent if needed. Tom enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and bee keeping. He inherited his love of cooking from his father. Tom was renowned for his culinary ability especially his expertise making Coleslaw, fresh cut french fries and barbecuing chickens for the Knights of Columbus. His quiet way and many hours of volunteerism in Sullivan County brought joy and comfort to countless neighbors and friends.
Known affectionately as “Uncle Tommy,” he was beloved by all his nieces and nephews. He cherished spending quality time with them and was very spontaneous in his arrival with plans to spend a day at Knoebels or an outing to dinner and the movies which delighted the children. He was always available to help them out from working on cars to tinkering with equipment or rigging the sailboat for a day on the lake. No one supported and encouraged their dreams like he did. He was unfailingly generous with his family, giving gifts to the nieces/nephews on his own birthday and regularly dropping off random gifts on their doorsteps.
Tommy was loved so much more than he knew. We miss you dear brother, uncle and friend. Rest in peace.
Surviving are three brothers, Joseph (Kristine) Karaban, Highland Mills, New York, John (Deborah) Karaban, Muncy, Walter (Karen) Karaban, Telford; sister, Mary (Paul) Sekely, Black Walnut, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Michael Karaban, Christopher Karaban, Jessica Constable, Patrick Sekely, Cassandra Sekely, Adam Sekely, Adrienne Karaban-Purtell, Brendan Karaban, Chelsea Masteller, J T Karaban, and Kaylee Karaban.
A transferal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Interment will be in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The family will provide the flowers and ask that memorial contributions be sent to St. Basil’s Storm Damage Fund, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
Following the interment there will be a time of celebration of his life at St. Basil’s Hall with light refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.