Thomas Joseph “Rugy” Ryan, 68, of North Towanda, PA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home. “Tom” “Rugy” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda on July 3, 1953, the son of Dennis Eugene Ryan and Ann Leahy Ryan. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1971. Tom played softball for Strickland Beverage which won the 1984 ASA Modified Pitch State Championship that was played in Scranton, PA. The team then traveled to Tennessee for Nationals placing 10th in the nation. He was an outstanding baseball player through high school playing with both Wyalusing and Towanda’s Baseball teams. Tom was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from May of 1977 until his retirement in April of 2007. Following his retirement, Tom traveled to Ireland for a memorable 14-day vacation. He loved spending time with his grandson, Finley, and enjoyed golfing, riding his Kubota side-by-side, and was a dedicated fan of Penn State Football, the Seattle Seahawks, and Boston Red Socks.
Tom was a member of the Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, Sons of American Legion Post No. 42, Towanda, where he was a member of the Funeral Honors Detail, and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda.
Tom’s family includes his wife, Patricia “Patty” Ryan, son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Katie Ryan of North Towanda, beloved grandson, Finley Ryan, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Leon “Buck” Woodruff Jr. of Dushore, PA, sisters, Janice Bomboy of Towanda, Jackie Trowbridge Gage of Towanda, nieces, Brit Woodruff, Stacia Lent, Leslie (Josh) Mahler, nephews, Joseph Ryan, Dane Woodruff, several great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother, D. Michael “Motorhead’ Ryan on August 5, 2021, stepfather, Leon Trowbridge, and niece, Cindy Coulter.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Northern Tier Veterans Group, 912 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848
in Thomas Joseph Ryan’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
