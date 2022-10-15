Thomas Page, 84, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home with his loving wife Joan by his side.
Tom was born on December 17, 1937, in Waverly, NY, to Kathryn and Bill Page. He was a four-sport athlete and a 1955 graduate of Sayre High School where he was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. Tom was all about people, enjoying time talking with and getting to know people and sharing stories with friends.
He served in The United Sates Army spending time in both the United States and Korea. Tom was a Lifetime member of the Sayre Elks 1148, Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Catholic War Vets., as well as a member of the American Legion.
Tom was a family man and always put his family first. After dating for eight years, he married his best friend, Joan Hoffman Page, and they began their fifty-nine-year love story. It produced many great memories including five years as a season ticket holder to Alabama Football games, where he spent the season in the Gulf shores. However, Tom’s greatest pride was his children, Wende Page Salyards and Daryl Page as well as his seven grandchildren.
Tom loved all things Sayre. He was proud to live there for his entire life. He was an avid coach of many youth teams across several different sports. He was a member of The Epiphany Church and a great neighbor to those on Broad Avenue and his large, extended group of friends.
Tom is survived by his wife Joan; daughter and son- in- law, Wende and Chip Salyards; son and daughter-in-law, Daryl, and Andrea Page; sister, Sandra Cristofaro; sister-in-law, Mary Sargent; seven grandchildren, Kylie, Logan, Paityn, Cole, and Trent Salyards and Brady and Brandon Page. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Church of The Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre Pa. 18840 Memorial donation can be made in memory of Tom Page to Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St. Sayre, Pa. 18840, or Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Tom’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
