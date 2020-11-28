Thomas Paul Heasley, 31, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2020. He was born to Tammie S Ballentine of Fruitland Park, FL and Thomas L Heasley Jr. of Ulster, on April 27, 1989 in Sayre. Tom was employed by Saco Road Party Rentals and good friend Ann Westbrook. Tom was such a comedian all the time. Never a dull moment when he was around. He enjoyed listening to a variety of music and was very creative and loved to draw. Tom was a very kindhearted man who loved and cared deeply for so many. He was a son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and friend and loved one to many. Tom is predeceased by his sister, Brooke Nicole Ford, a year earlier, Paternal grandmother, Bonnie Stansfield Heasley, Uncle Charles “Chip” Luckman, Step-father, John McKay, and best friend, John “JC” Collins, Jr. Tom is survived by his children, Haze Carr of Ford City, PA, Natalia Rath of Strasbourg, PA, Natalie Bump of Towanda, PA, Brentlee Sites of Monroeton, PA, and Augustus Heasley of Gillett, PA, parents Tammie Ballentine and Thomas Heasley, Sister, Marissa June Ford of Fruitland Park, FL. Maternal grandmother, Carol (George) Hitchens of Haines City, FL, Maternal grandfather, Paul (Norma Lines) Ballentine of Ulster, PA. Aunt Dianna (Tony Fissel) Ballentine of Haines City, FL, Paternal grandfather, Thomas Heasley, Sr of Ulster, Aunt Helen (Brian) Bailey of Towanda, PA, Aunt Sandy (Dennis) Cote of Towanda, PA, Uncle Dave (Jennifer) Heasley of Ulster, PA, Step-father, Matthew (Barb) Ford of Canton, PA. Father figure of many years, Steven L Wheeler of Sayre, PA, “Bonus Mother” of many years, Karen M Wheeler of Waverly, NY, Bonus sisters, Melissa (Doug Dragoo & 3 children) Sinsabaugh of Waverly, NY, Megan (Dakota & 2 children) Relyea of Waverly, NY, Bonus Brother, Steven Wheeler (4 children) of Waverly, NY. Life-long friend, Lisa Cass-Lantz (Lee III) of Waverly, NY, several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many many more special family and friends and all the hearts he touched that are unable to be listed. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the home of a very special friend, Torri Westbrook, 21 Gail Dr, Waverly, NY 14892 at 2 p.m. Please remember to wear your mask!
