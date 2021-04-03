Thomas R. Pinkowski, age 81, of Ocala, FL, and formerly of Sayre, PA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was born on June 3, 1939, in Buffalo, NY to the late Casey and Rita Pinkowski.
He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Metallurgical Engineering degree. Tom started his career in Towanda, PA where he became a Chief Engineer in the Metallurgical Engineering Department for GTE/Osram Sylvania where he made many dear friends. He retired after over 30 years of dedication.
Tom was socially active in the community by participating in Jaycees, President of the Sayre Area School Board, Little League Baseball Coach and President, Elks Club, Church of the Epiphany, and Hospice Volunteer.
He is predeceased by his parents and by his grandson, Christopher Pack. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joan, children Timothy (Shelley) Pinkowski of Collierville, Tennessee; Jennifer (Perry) Mingos of Easton, Maryland; Brenda Madigan of Derby, Kansas; Pete Pinkowski of Groton, New York; and Stephen (Jessica) Pinkowski of Ocala, Florida. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 9 at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 S.W. State Road 200, Ocala, FL beginning at 8:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.