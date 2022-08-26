Thomas S. Cook, 80, passed away on August 21, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Geneva Cook and the late Lois Cook. Loving father of Christine Galvin, John Everett Cook, Sidney Cook, and Andrea Middleton. Caring stepfather of Mark Rottweiler. He is survived by 20 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late James Cook. He was a graduate of Xavier University, Penn State and Lehigh University. He was an engineer at Rolls Royce for many years and an avid supporter of Cincinnati arts including the Symphony and Opera. Family and friends may gather on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati or the Cincinnati Opera in his memory.
