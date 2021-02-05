Thomas Stanley Blasz “Shwartz,” 64, of Granville Summit, PA passed away February 2nd, 2021. Tom was born April 15th, 1956 in Springville, New York to Richard “Dick” and Mary (Weiss) Blasz. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1975. On October 1, 1977 he married the love of his life, Darlene Spencer in Granville Center. They were blessed with 44 years of marriage and raised three sons. Tom enjoyed staying busy and was always working. He was considered a jack of many trades throughout his lifetime which began with building silos and driving across country delivering fire trucks. His life then led to veal farming, general construction and HVAC installation until he settled into his final calling in the oil & gas industry. Tom worked pipeline construction and inspection for the majority of his career.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed vegetable gardening, tractor pulling, hunting and fishing. His most prominent hobby was working in his small butcher shop during deer season which he looked forward to every year.
Tom was preceded in death by his father; Richard “Dick” Blasz.
He is survived by his mother; Mary Blasz, his wife of 44 years; Darlene (Spencer) Blasz, sons and grandchildren; Jason (Natasha) Blasz & Zackary, Lydia, Ethan, Josh (Amanda) Blasz & Dominick, Tim (Mellisa) Blasz & Alaina, Jaxson, Austin siblings; Mary (Kevin) Cummins, Joseph (Ellen) Blasz, Richard (Wilma) Blasz, Kenneth (Deborah) Blasz, Robert (Diana) Blasz, Barbara (Steven) Dziak and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as lifelong friend Rick “Kinkle” Kendall and their Sunday morning visits.
In maintaining with Tom’s wishes there will be no services. Pepper funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
