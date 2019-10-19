Thomas W. Bennett, 85, formerly of Monroeton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Elderwood Health Care Center in Waverly, New York, where he had been a resident for the past year.
Thomas was born in New Era, on Oct. 14, 1934, one of 11 children to Leon Bennett and Millie Huffman Bennett. He was a graduate of Ulster High School, Ulster, with the class of 1952 and was employed by Westinghouse in Horseheads, New York, until 1955 when he went to work at the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens. Thomas retired from Ingersoll-Rand in 1996 following 41 years of service and was subsequently employed by Sheshequin Township and continued the operation of his farm in Monroe Township which he had maintained for many years in addition to his employment. Thomas was a member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and gardening.
Thomas is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Doris Ammerman Bennett whom he married on Oct. 16, 1954 in the Ulster Presbyterian Church; their children, Edward T. Bennett and wife, Joan of Montrose, David C. Bennett and wife, Anita of Luthers Mills, Diane L. Bennett and family friend, Kelly Clark of Monroeton; grandchildren, Sharon Clark of Kansas, Matthew E. Bennett of Meshoppen, Christopher Bennett of Ohio, Mary E. Bennett of Montrose, Jamie R. Dunn of Big Flats, New York; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Bennett Chaffin of Punta Gorda, Florida; brothers, Charles A. Bennett of Florida, Mason W. Bennett and wife, Bonnie of Corning, New York, James B. Bennett and wife, Linda of Punta Gorda, Florida, Dale I. Bennett and wife, Lynn of East Smithfield; brother-in-law, Jerome Kipp of New Albany; sister-in-law, Carol Ammerman Busch of Manhattan, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his sister, Betty Bennett Kipp, and brothers, Melvin L. Bennett, Robert C. Bennett, Richard J. Bennett, and Wesley L. Bennett.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor Kitty Keller of the Monroeton United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Monroeton, PA 18832 in memory of Thomas W. Bennett.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
