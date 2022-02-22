Timmy D. Avants Sr., 60, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly following a period of declining health at his residence on Friday evening, February 18, 2022. Timmy Dean was born in Troy on January 5, 1962, a son to the late James and Beatrice (Woodward) Avants. In earlier years, Timmy grew up in the Canton area and also attended school there with the class of 1980. He can be remembered for riding his 1970’s banana bike and the many bike tricks he could accomplish. Following school, he was employed by Oak Hill Veneer in Troy and later the Masonite Corporation in Wysox until 1993 when his failing health no longer permitted him to continue working.
Timmy was a talented musician. He could sing vocals as well as possessing the gifted ability to play any instrument he put his mind to. He was a member of several local rock bands including, Smack Bottom, Emptee Pockets and Steel Sun.
Tim also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid trapper, hunter and fisherman.
Most dear was the love Timmy shared with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He leaves behind; two children, Timmy Jr. (and Jenn) Avants, Ashley (and Ty) Holmes all of Troy, five grandchildren; Natalie (and Michael) King, Brenna Fourney, L.J. Avants, Archer Avants and Wesson Holmes all of Troy, three siblings, Glenda Fuller (his sister and loving caregiver) of Canton, Jim (and Connie) Avants of Columbia Cross Rds. and June (and Paul) Jackson of Troy, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to his parents James and Beatrice Avants, Timmy was predeceased by a Brother-in-law, Bob Fuller.
A celebration of Timmy’s life will be 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa. Rev. Kenneth Marple will officiate the service. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers consider memorials to the American Heart Association 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Please share your memories of Tim and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
