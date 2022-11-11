Timothy Bride, 63 of Troy PA, formerly of Liberty Corners, departed this life unexpectedly Friday November 4th, 2022 due to natural causes while at his residence. Tim was born May 24, 1959 to the late John William Bride and Catherine (Warenzak) Bride. He attended St. Agnes School/Saints Peter and Paul Church and graduated from Towanda High School in 1977. Following graduation, he operated an auto body shop at his family’s farm and completed Welder’s Training and Certification in Wilkes-Barre. In his early years of employment, he worked as an independent welding contractor for various companies including Flynn Transport, DuPont and PennDOT. He was then employed as a welder by Fenton’s Welding, and most recently PennDOT, where he looked forward to retiring in June 2023.
Tim was a friend to all, an involved father who coached and umpired Little League Softball, and was always there to cheer on his daughters in their various endeavors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, grilling, tubing, horseback riding, social clubs around the Towanda area, and tinkering on cars, but most of his enjoyment came from the time spent with his daughters and grandchildren. If you ever spoke to Tim, you know how proud he was of his daughters and their accomplishments.
Tim is predeceased by his father, John William ‘Bill’ Bride. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Catherine Bride; his greatest joys in life, Natalie (Tyler) Wheaton and Maggie (Scott) Pratt; five beautiful grandchildren, Parker Pratt, Gavin Pratt, Scarlett Pratt, Averie Wheaton, and Rozlyn Wheaton; siblings, Ed (Lisa) Bride, James Bride, Mary Ellen (Jim) Estes, and Theresa (Scott) Green; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Tim’s memory may send it to Towanda Little League: PO Box 225 Towanda PA 18848.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
