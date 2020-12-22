Timothy L. Jennings Sr., 62, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pennsylvania.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1958 in Troy, son of Phillip and Arlene (Smith) Jennings of Monroeton. He was a 1977 graduate of Troy High School and was a milk truck driver for Pelton Trucking. Tim was a John Deere and antique model car collector, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Barbara R. (Lee) Jennings; his children, Amy Melssia (Bucky) Benscoter of Laceyville, Pennsylvania and Timothy L. (Natalie) Jennings Jr. of Millerton, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, JayLynn Lee Jennings, Peyton Ann Jennings, KayLynn Hope Benscoter, Timothy L. Jennings III and Neil Jered Benscoter; his siblings, Daniel (Jenny) Jennings of Franklindale, Pennsylvania, Dawn (Thomas) Chaapel of Monroeton and David (Brenda) Jennings of Canton, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by a baby he and Barb had.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of Tim’s family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
