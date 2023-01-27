Timothy Michael Miller, 59, of Ulster, PA passed away peacefully at home on January 24h, 2023, in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by his family after a valiant year-long battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete and under the caring guidance of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
