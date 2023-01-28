You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, tho’ we cannot see you, you’re always by our side ~
Timothy Michael Miller, 59, of Ulster, PA passed away peacefully at home on January 24h, 2023, in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by his family after a valiant year-long battle with cancer.
Tim was born June 28th, 1963, in Towanda, PA, to Wayne and Beverly Davidson Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Litchfield Township. After graduating from Sayre High School, Tim worked at Pepper’s Pantry in Burlington, Kverages Meat Market in North Orwell and Callear’s Butcher Shop in Milan before being employed at Cargill Taylor Beef in Wyalusing where he remained for almost 30 years until his health no longer permitted.
His life centered around family, friends and fun! He loved spending time with his wife, Tammy, at their cottage on Lake of Isles, Wellesley Island, NY. Tim was at his happiest when boating, jet skiing, or just sitting on his deck enjoying the scenery and friends at camp with a few cocktails. He was an enthusiastic road bicycle rider and participated in the Tour de Shunk several times. He was also a big Dale Earnhardt fan and Penn State fan, and had the tattoos to show for it.
Tim was also an excellent cook! He enjoyed making a wide variety of dishes and had an on-going competition with his father-in-law, Lyle, to determine who would have the title of “grill master”. Anyone visiting the thousand islands could be assured of being well fed. He was a hard-working, honest, old-school kind of guy. He was a caring husband, son, father, brother, step-father, uncle and friend. He will be extremely missed by everyone.
Tim is survived by his parents, Wayne and Beverly Miller, his wife, Tammy, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Katy and Lyle Walker, his daughter Rebecca (Edd) Seward, son Jason Miller, his sister Leslie (Archie) Kyle, step-daughter Ashley Shoultes and step-son Adam (Alexis) Shoultes. He is also survived by his granddaughters, April and Mylah, grandsons Jacob, Justin and Wesley, and a special cousin Lisa Simons, as well as nieces Desiree (Aiden) Hart, Chauntel Kyle and nephew Dakota (Breanna) Kyle, several cousins and, of course, his furry companions Oz and Oona.
A time of remembering and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in loving memory of Timothy M. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.