Timothy R. “Tim” Dibble., 65, of Troy Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Saturday May 7, 2022, with loving family by his side.
Timothy Ray was born May 15, 1956, in Troy, a son of the late Lawrence and Maezil (Spencer) Dibble. Tim grew up in the Ogdensburg area and attended Canton Schools. After meeting on a blind date, Tim would marry the love of his life, former Vicky Roupp, on August 13, 1977, at his parent’s home in Ogdensburg. They shared 44 beloved years and together raised their son, Greg. Tim loved hunting on Bloss Mountain near Ogdensburg with his brothers and favorite nephew, Hunter (Lindsey) Dibble along with other special neices and nephews. Although he never bagged that big buck, Tim enjoyed the woods, wildlife and all nature had to offer.
He could often be seen relaxing on his porch watching the birds or just looking around the house admiring his beautiful lawn and homestead. He was a talented woodworker and carpenter. One of Tim’s favorite pastimes was going with “the gang” and visiting different Casinos.
He was a dedicated employee of Cummings Lumber in Troy. Tim worked as a log truck driver and took great pride in his job, retiring on May 29, 2021, following 37 years. Later, he enjoyed going for rides around the area reminiscing and telling where he had hauled logs from.
He was a simple down to earth man. Most of all was the love he shared for his family and if there was a family gathering or reunion, Tim was there.
He leaves behind his wife, Vicky, son, Gregory Dibble, three brothers, Paul (Willie) Dibble, Denny (Sandy) Dibble and Max (Sheila) Dibble all of Canton, a sister, Darlene Atkinson of Montoursville, several special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and a special mom, Delores Hartford of Troy.
Besides his parents, Tim was predeceased by, an infant daughter, Stephanie Dibble, three siblings and their spouses, Louise (Don) Ward, Janice (Ed) Lodge and Stewart Dibble as well as his Dachshund canine friends, Duke and Lionel
Visitation will be held 3 to 5 P.M., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A Memorial Service to honor Tim’s life will follow at 5 P.M. with Rev. Duane Taylor, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and suggests you consider a memorial donation in Timothy’s name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A.E., East Smithfield, PA 18817 or plant a tree in Tim’s loving memory.
Please share memories and/or condolences with family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.