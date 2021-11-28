Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Timothy Ray Mosier Jr. of New Albany, PA at the age of 35 years. TJ is survived by his parents Theresa L Berry and Timothy R Mosier, Children: Alexis Fryer, Antonio MacGruther, Alexander Mosier, Aiden Mosier, and Tenleigh Mosier, Siblings: Amber (Robbie) Cook and Tara (David) Dean, Grandchildren: Braxton Mosier, and Kinley Millard and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Daniel Mosier, nephew Austin Cook, and Grandparents Judy and Norris Mosier, Barton and Nina Allen. There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
