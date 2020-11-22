On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, lifelong Canton area resident Timothy Robert Allen passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He was 76 years of age. Born at his family’s farm Oct. 17, 1944, he was the son of Albert and Dorothy (Laninger) Allen. Tim was a graduate of Canton area High School and was blessed with a strong work ethic. Over the years he worked at coal mining and construction, and more recently as an assistant manager for PennDOT. He married his high school sweetheart, Dianne (Bellows) Allen, on Aug. 25, 1964, and together they raised two daughters and shared 42- years until her passing in 2006. In 2011 Tim married Patricia (nee Rieman) Curran, who brought into his life six daughters of her own. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, trapping and tinkering in the garage, all of which are traits that he passed on to his grandchildren. He was also a member of Canton Lodge No. 415 F&AM, A special thanks to Edna Byler and family for their devoted care giving.
Tim is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Tina (and Jack) Seeley, Gina (and William) Bastion; grandchildren, Joshua (and Tessa) Seeley, Melinda Seeley, Kyle (and Kristen) Bastion, Kody Bastion (and Paige Van Noy); great-grandchildren, Hunter Seagraves, Blaine Jennings, Kolten Bastion, Klayton Bastion, Kensley Bastion, Baby Seeley; two step-great grandchildren, Mack and Brantley; stepdaughters, Carol (and Ken) Sherwood, Connie (and James) Murphy, Bobbie Pratt, Lisa (and Mike) Redlich, Candy Drake (and Jeremy Saltzer), Sandra (and Kenny) Sieglaff; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m., at Beech Flats Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed. Professional services entrusted to Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Canton. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.