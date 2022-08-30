On August 23, 2022, Timothy (Tim) Vincent Conrad died at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with his family by his side.
Tim was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1955, the fifth and youngest child of Raymond and Virginia Conrad. Tim was raised in Media, Pennsylvania before the family moved to Mercur Hill. After high school, he served his country in the United States Navy. Shortly after moving to Wysox, Tim established Conrad’s Plumbing and Heating. He was well known in the community as a talented HVAC technician and was respected by his peers for his quality of work. He appreciated the many friends he made along the way.
Tim was happiest at his children’s ball games, stopping at Shores Short Stop with his daughter Brittany, fishing the river with his son Jesse, dancing with his four beautiful granddaughters and shooting pool at his sister Su’s house with his brother-in-law Tom, while classic rock vinyl records were spinning. Tim was always grateful for the special relationship he shared with his son-in-law, Jimmy and his daughter-in-law, Kristin.
In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Conrad, sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Anthony Barbone and his brother-in-law, Thomas (Tom) Dooner.
Tim is survived by his two children, their spouses and four grandchildren: Jesse (Kristin) Conrad, Brittany (James) Cashdollar, Eva and Shae Conrad and Nora and Kendra Cashdollar.
Tim is also survived by his sister, Joanne Ricci, sister-in-law, Joanne Conrad, several dear cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and his loyal and doting sister, Susan (Su) Dooner.
His family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
We will miss you, Dad!
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Tim’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneral service.com.
