Timothy V. Conrad, 67, of Towanda, Pa. ,passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. with his family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Daily Review. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
