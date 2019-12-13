Tina Marie (Rovenolt) Mast, age 58, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was born on March 3, 1961 in Turbotville, a daughter of Donald and Peggy (Cole) Rovenolt. Tina was married to Allen F. Mast. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2020. She worked as a caregiver and cleaned houses. Tina was a member of Bakerburg Community Church. She enjoyed needle work, quilting, and sending cards to people. Tina cared for many foster children.
Tina is survived by her husband; five siblings, Donny (Brenda) Rovenolt of Milton, Ruth Ann (Todd) Mowery of Turbotville, Amos (Brenda) Rovenolt of Watsontown, Margaret (Frank) Rovenolt of Turbotville, and Edward “Eddie” (Krista) Rovenolt of Turbotville. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Rd., Mainesburg, PA 16932. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12 p.m. with Pastor Paul Binkley officiating. Calling hours will also be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at East District Mennonite Church, 71 E. District Rd., Watsontown, PA 17777. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12 p.m. with Pastor Glen Souder officiating. Burial will take place in East District Mennonite Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
