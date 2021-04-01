Tina Mc Nulty, age 78, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Helen and William Cook on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. Tina is a graduate from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, New York. She retired after 30 years from her job as the assistant director of public works in Manchester Township, New Jersey. One of her many duties was to organize the fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration at Manchester Township Lake.It was always the highlight of the year.
Tina loved gardening, reading and spending time with her dog, Dakoda. She loved the mountains, the fall weather and watching the deer and birds from her front porch. She gave her whole heart to her family and friends and loved with everything she had.
Tina is survived by her friend and loving husband, William; her son, Jasen; her daughter, Heather; her grandchildren, Dustin, Savannah, Jared, Ian, Arron and Jadyn; and her great-grandchildren, Arabella and Maya.
The McNulty family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Violeta Zeykan, the nurses, doctors and all the staff at Guthrie-Robert Packer Hospital. The never-ending compassion and care they gave Tina during her final days is so greatly appreciated. You will always be in our prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.